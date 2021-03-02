Last call for Fil-foreigners to apply for PBA Rookie Draft

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jason Brickman

By JONAS TERRADO

Jason Brickman and the rest of the Fil-foreigners with incomplete documents are racing against time in hopes of being eligible for the PBA Rookie Draft set March 14.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial said about 17 Fil-foreigners have yet to submit the necessary documents needed in order to remain in the list of applicants for the annual draft proceedings.

Those Fil-foreigners have until Friday to submit their Bureau of Immigration certificate and affirmation from the Department of Justice or they’ll be left off this year’s group of draftees.

Agent Charlie Dy confirmed that Brickman is one of those who are hoping to meet the deadline.

Brickman is considered as the best point guard of the draft, given his impressive credentials he earned during his time in the ASEAN Basketball League.

Dy also said that Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Rosser, who like Brickman played for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in the ABL, are also trying to complete their requirements before the deadline.

About 31 Fil-foreigners are part of the 97 players who applied for the draft, capitalizing on the league’s decision to relax some of the requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before, Fil-foreigners must play a certain number of games in the PBA D-League over two conferences in order to be allowed to join the draft.

comments