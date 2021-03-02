Galvez gets colds after taking Sinovac shot

As far as vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. is concerned, taking a vaccine shot from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. has no adverse effect on his body as he only experienced mild reactions like colds and runny rose.
Speaking at the continuation of the government’s vaccination rollout in Marikina City Tuesday, Galvez brushed off the colds and runny nose that he got after taking the Sinovac jab during the initial vaccination rollout at the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) in Manila on Monday.
“Ako nabakunahan po ako kahapon, wala po akong naramdaman. Sipon lang, parang ano lang, pero nakita niyo nandito ako sa inyo ngayon. Walang gaanong adverse effect,” he said.
But one official who also took the Sinovac shot has a fever. But it’s not bad.
“‘Yung mga kasama ko sa PGH na nabakunahan, isa lang po ang medyo nag-adverse effect pero lahat po kami wala po kaming gaano. Normal lang daw po iyon na lagnatin sabi ni [NTF medical adviser] Dr. Ted Herbosa,” he said.
“Kapag nilagnat ka, ibig sabihin lumalaban ang katawan mismo, ibig sabihin umeepekto ang vaccine,” he added.
Galvez did not mention the official who likely developed an adverse effect but among those who got vaccinated with Galvez at PGH were Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, PGH director; Dr. Edsel Salvana, an infectious disease specialist; Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) Director Eric Domingo; Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos; and NTF medical adviser Dr. Herbosa. (Martin Sadongdong)
