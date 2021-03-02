Home
Drug convict arrested anew
BY ZALDY COMANDA
LA TRINIDAD, Benguet – A drug convict, who was freed on probation, was arrested again after police seized from him P20,400 worth of shabu in Sabangan, Mountain Province, the Police Regional Office-Cordillera reported Tuesday.
Capt. Marnie Abellanida, police regional information officer, said the suspect, Rizaldo Ngilac Pilo, 31, a resident of Nacagang, Tambingan, Sabangan, was nabbed by joint operatives of Sabangan Police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Mountain Province.
Abellanida said the suspect was previously sentenced for the same offense but was granted probation in 2019. (Zaldy Comanda)
