Biggest chunk of vaccine supply goes to NCR

The government is allocating the biggest portion in the supply of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines to the National Capital Region (NCR), which is considered as the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.
Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., vaccine czar and chief implementer of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19, said 130,000 doses of CoronaVac vaccines from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. will be given to NCR hospitals.
“So nakita po natin sa NCR, considering na iyong NCR mayroon tayong 17 highly urbanized na cities, mayroon po tayo na 130,000,” Galvez told President Duterte during the latter’s weekly Cabinet briefing Monday night.
Metro Manila’s allocation forms part of the total 146,000 doses that will be distributed in three areas, including Calabarzon or Region 4A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) and Baguio City in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). (Martin Sadongdong)
