Barkley’s support for NBA All-Star spot flattering – Jordan Clarkson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JORDAN Clarkson

By JONAS TERRADO

Jordan Clarkson is flattered that his superb play coming off the bench for the Utah Jazz is good enough to be considered for a spot in the NBA All-Star Game.

The Fil-American super sub is having the best season of his career that NBA great and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley batted for Clarkson’s inclusion in the midseason classic slated next week in Atlanta.

Barkley even went the full route in saying that Clarkson is having the better year than injured Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis.

Clarkson, however, didn’t get the nod of the coaches who were tasked to pick the reserves.

“I’ve seen that and I was like ‘That’s kinda crazy,’” Clarkson said when he asked about Barkley’s comments in a podcast hosted by Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes.

“I really appreciate the compliment and stuff like that, but for me I’m not looking for any validation or something like that. I’m out here trying to win some games and help my team get better and that’s really it,” added Clarkson.

Utah holds the NBA’s best record at 27-8, mainly because of Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Mike Conley and Clarkson, who at this point is the frontrunner for the Sixth Man of the Year award.

The Jazz will have representatives in the All-Star Game in Mitchell, Gobert and coach Quinn Snyder, who is tasked to call the shots for Team LeBron. “expiry”: 1645850626.87735, “mode”: “force-https”, “pkp_include_subdomains”: false, “pkp_observed”: 0.0, “sts_include

comments