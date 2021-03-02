Alex Eala tries luck anew in $25,000 tournament in Spain

ALEX EALA

By KRISTEL SATUMBAGA

Teen sensation Alex Eala gets another shot at a $25,000 tournament when she competes in the ITF Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar World Tennis Tour in Manacor, Spain starting Wednesday.

The 15-year-old Eala, who earned a main draw berth as a junior exempt, will be facing Switzerland’s Simona Waltert in the opening round of the 32-player field.

This marks the third time that Eala will be competing in a W25 event after an impressive quarterfinal finish at the W25 Grenoble tournament in France three weeks ago.

Her previous performance has improved her Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings significantly, jumping 140 notches from No. 903 to No. 763.

Waltert, who is years older than Eala, boasts of a current ranking at No. 284 and is coming off a runner-up finish at the W25 Altenkirchen in Germany two weeks ago.

Her last title just came in the second leg of the W15 Manacor event last January.

Eala, for her part, seeks her second pro title after winning the first leg of the same W15 Manacor tournament also in January.

