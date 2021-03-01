Why is Andrea Torres mum on Derek-Ellen affair?

Don’t wonder much if Andrea Torres is seemingly only too quiet about the much-ballyhooed Derek Ramsay-Ellen Adarna romance.
According to the actress, it is her nature to simply keep a tight lip if only to avoid hurting others’ feelings.
Explaining herself in a recent Kumu interview with Denise Mallabo, she said, “Pinag-iisipan ko talaga bago ako magsalita.”
She wants to change the self-imposed policy but she just can’t.
“‘Yun palagi sinasabi sa akin, ‘Bakit hindi ka nagsalita? Bakit hindi ka nag-react?’ Pero yun nga, lagi ko kasi iniisip, ‘Baka ma-offend. Huwag na nga.’”
True to form, Andrea didn’t mention anything relating to Derek or Ellen in the interview.
As to matters of the heart, Andre said she is not keen on falling in love any moment soon as she’d rather enjoy being alone at least for now.
Asked about her thoughts relating to the ideal relationship, she shared, “‘Yung you’re just yourself (but) willing din kayo mag-adjust for each other. Hindi yung big adjustments, ha? Yung bukal sa kalooban mo. Feeling ko, yun, that makes for a perfect partnership.”
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone