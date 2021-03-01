Perfect combination

Abdul Rahman and Shayne Sava are being paired as love team on GMA’s “Legal Wives.”
The two look good together and many believe they are destined for great things.
Both are thankful for the support.
“Nakaktuwa kasi marami nap o kaagad ang tumatangkilik sa pairing namin,” said Shayne.
“Happy ako na GMA decided to pair us. I like Shayne. Bukod sa maganda siya, click kami in so many ways,” Abdul added.
The young actor specially mentioned Shayne’s eyes as being her most attractive asset.
Beyond that he said, “I’m naturally attracted to people with substance at ‘yun yung una ‘kong nakita kay Shayne, noon pa lang talaga I just found her ‘cute’ and noong nagkausap na kami, nakakasabay siya sa conversations ko at marami rin siyang nasasabi and mahilig siya sa poets. I found that interesting about her.”
Shayne, on her part, liked it that Abdul is funny.
“Walang dull moment sa kanya. He likes to discuss interesting things and I like that. Gusto ko rin na mahilig siya sa computer games. Basta talagang click kami.”
Is there a chance their partnership would bloom into a full-blown romance?
Abdul said, “Bakit hindi? But for now siyempre focus muna kami sa career namin.” (Neil Ramos)
