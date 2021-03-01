JUST IN: Rain or Shine appoints Gavina as new head coach

CHRIS GAVINA

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Rain or Shine has promoted Chris Gavina as head coach heading to the 46th season of the PBA, the team announced on Monday, March 1.

“We are excited to announce the appointment of Chris Gavina as Rain or Shine’s Head Coach. He brings with him several years of experience as a coach in both the PBA and MPBL,” the team said in a statement posted on its social media pages.

The 42-year-old Gavina, previously an assistant coach for the Elasto Painters, replaced Caloy Garcia at the helm.

Gavina served as assistant coach of the Mahindra Enforcers in the PBA in 2016 before getting promoted as head coach of the franchise, which was renamed to Kia Picanto.

Gavina resigned in 2018 and became the head coach of the Valenzuela Classic in the MPBL before moving to the Bacoor Strikers.

Garcia will be the team’s active consultant.

