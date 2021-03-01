Isah V. Red Award kicks off in 4th Eddys

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd) once again honors excellence in the field of entertainment on March 22.

The Standard’s late Isah V. Red (center), SPEEd’s founding president during the 3rd Eddys, with fellow editors and female officers of the group (from left) The Daily Tribune’s Dinah S. Ventura (asst. treasurer), Pilipino Star Ngayon’s Salve Asis (vice president for Internal), People’s Tonight’s Ian Farinas (president), The Manila Times’ Tessa Mauricio-

Arriola (vice president for External), Malaya Business Insight’s Gie Trillana (asst. secretary) and Hataw’s Maricris Nicasio (secretary).

Catch it all online as the 4th Eddys (Entertainment Editors’ Choice) goes virtual this year.

This year’s edition also gives recognition to top-calibre work aired on various platforms during the time of the pandemic.

Find out who made it to the shortlist to compete in 14 categories covering work released in 2020, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress and Best Actor.

As a special highlight, the 4th Eddys will launch the Isah V. Red (IVR) Award in honor and memory of SPEEd’s founding president, Isah V. Red, who sadly passed away in September 2019.

“This recognition is given to individuals like him — a dynamic and spirited renaissance man with a deep love for God, country and community — who, beyond the realm of entertainment, had so enriched and made a difference in the lives of many, in his most colorful, gregarious and inimitable way,” SPEEd President Ian Fariñas said.

The first recipients of the IVR award are Senator Bong Revilla Jr., Angel Locsin, Kim Chiu, Ramon Ang, Rei Anicoche-Tan and Claire de Leon-Papa for their humanitarian efforts toward alleviating conditions of people adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another much-awaited part in this edition is the 2021 Eddys Icon awards, to be conferred on entertainment personalities Gloria Sevilla, Ronaldo Valdez, Pilar Pilapil, Boots Anson-Rodrigo, Gina Pareño, Dante Rivero, Tommy Abuel, Caridad Sanchez, Joel Lamangan and Ricky Lee.

Meanwhile, the Eddys special awardees have been named as the following: TV-radio host-columnist Lolit Solis for the Joe Quirino Award; entertainment columnist Mario Bautista for the Manny Pichel Award; Blacksheep Productions for the Rising Producers’ Circle; and The IdeaFirst Company as Producer of the Year.

Also, posthumous recognition will be given to Peque Gallaga, Tony Mabesa, Menggie Cobarrubias, Ramon Revilla Sr. and Tony Ferrer.

SPEEd, through these uncertain times that changed the landscape of entertainment in various ways, believes that giving recognition to the best works of the year is one way to uplift filmmakers, producers, writers, actors and all those involved in creating quality Filipino film works that both entertain and inspire audiences across the country and the world.

SPEEd is a group of entertainment editors of major broadsheets and tabloids in the Philippines.

comments