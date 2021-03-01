Casting coup

Telecom giant Smart Communications scored a coup of sorts when, within days after top Korean stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin of “Crash Landing on You” made public their real-life relationship, the company sat them down to a TVC shoot in their home base, Seoul.
It was the first project undertaken by the popular duo since their formal announcement.
Smart then dropped the video surprise on Feb. 14.
The TVC is the third in a trilogy that started with Hyun Bin’s Simple Smart Ako TVC last June, followed by Son Ye Jin’s Smart Signature turn.
The Smart 5G TVC shows Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin chasing each other on the road and through different dimensions.
Bin asks, “Do you believe it’s possible?”
Ye Jin replies, “I do!”
Jane Basas, Smart SVP, who was present at the shoot, said that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin were both sweet and professional through it all.
The shoot was held in the middle of a snowstorm last January.
The two stars expressed their desire to one day visit the Philippines to meet their fans.
“We have to settle with the warmth of virtual love by being with local fans online,’’ according to Hyun Bin.
The new tvc features the soundtrack and musical scoring of top local band Ben&Ben.
Their new single, “Inevitable,” wafts in the background.
With lyrics inspired by real-life events, “Inevitable,” in the words of lead singer Paolo Benjamin, talks about fate, and how all our actions somehow lead us to some better place.
The latest evolution in wireless communications, 5G offers superfast data speeds and fiber-like low latency.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone