Warm weather persists this month

The country will start the month of March with warm weather conditions with chances of isolated rain showers due to the prevailing easterlies, the state weather bureau said Sunday.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies remains the dominant weather system that affects country, bringing humid air from the Pacific.
“There is also a chance of isolated rain showers in the afternoon or in the evening, especially in the eastern portion of the country,” said weather specialist Loriedin De La Cruz.
State meteorologists said the easterlies will continue to affect southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.
No weather disturbance will also affect the country in the next two to three days. (Jhon Casinas)
