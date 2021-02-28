Pacquiao blames corruption for PH’s insurgency problem

Senator Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao has blamed “widespread corruption” for the country’s persistent insurgency problem.
In a speech during the 88th Infantry Battalion’s presentation of alleged surrenderees from the New Peoples’ Army (NPA) in Maramag, Bukidnon, Pacquiao said indigenous people (IP) “are easily lured to turn against the government because of the absence of sustainable government support for their communities.”
Pacquiao said all “corrupt officials” must be removed from the bureaucracy so that rebels would again pledge their allegiance to the Republic of the Philippines.
“Hindi nabibigyan ng suporta ang ating mga lumad dahil sa matinding kurapsyon. ‘Yong mga pondo na napupunta dapat sa pagpapatayo ng mga paaralan, paglalagay ng mga kalsada sa kanayunan at pagbibigay ng kabuhayan ay napupunta sa mga kurap at mga ganid na pulitiko,” he said.
“Kailangan nating ubusin itong mga kurap upang mas marami pang rebelde ang magbalik-loob sa ating pamahalaan,” he stressed.
Pacquiao also cited the need for “genuine” efforts from the government to help impoverished communities in the country, saying: “Ang laganap na insurgency sa bansa ay bunga ng kapabayaan ng ating pamahalaan (The prevalence of insurgency was a result of our government’s negligence).”
He also called for the full implementation of the Republic Act 8371, or the The Indigenous Peoples Rights Act of 1997. He said one pressing problem among lumad communities was the lack of housing despite the law’s provisions that guarantee their right to their ancestral domain.
He urged the National Commission of Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) to expedite the issuance of ancestral domain titles for the lumads as a gesture of the government’s commitment to help the IP. (Vanne Terrazola)
