    Chai Fonacier to star in film opposite Eva Green

    February 28, 2021


    BY NEIL RAMOS


    Those missing actress Chai Fonacier should be happy to know she is soon to be seen in a film meant for global release alongside Hollywood star Eva Green.

    CHAI Fonacier

    A Variety report said the film, titled “Nocebo,” will have Chai playing the role of a Filipino caregiver who uses folk medicine to help heal Eva’s character, a fashion designer suffering from a baffling illness.

    It is set between London and Manila, as directed by Lorcan Finnegan.

    “Nocebo” is written by Garret Shanley.

    Producers include Emily Leo, Brunella Cocchiglia, Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew.

