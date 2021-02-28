Actors’ Guild vs. Aktor
BY RONALD CONSTANTINO
There are two organizations of actors.
There is the Actors’ Guild (Kapisanan ng Artistang Pilipino sa Pelikula at Telebisyon), headed by Imelda Papin as president. The Actors’ Guild is composed mostly of character players and “goons.”
It is under the umbrella of the Film Academy of the Philippines with Vivian Velez as president. The Mowelfund, which is cash-strapped, is supposed to help Actors’ Guild members.
Imelda wisely enrolled them to the Social Security System for their unemployment, medical, and other needs.
Then there is Aktor: League of Filipino Actors, “run by actors for actors.”
Aktor is star-studded. Dingdong Dantes is chairman. Ron Capinding is vice chair. Agot Isidro is president and CEO.
The officers and members include Mylene Dizon, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, Cherry Pie Picache, Iza Calzado, Joel Saracho, Andoy Ranay, Ge Villamil, Angeli Bayani, Marlon Rivera, and Jenny Jamora.
Aktor is open to movie, television, and stage actors.
Is there a rivalry between the Actors’ Guild and Aktor? Hopefully, there is none. After all, they have a common goal: Uplift the plight of actors.
