Wax foreplay

Me and my partner are looking for other ways or extra things to do kapag foreplay. Nakakita kami once sa porn na gumagamit sila ng mga candles at nagtutuluan sila ng melted candle wax sa isa’t-isa. Intrigued kami at gusto namin itong gayahin pero hindi ko alam kung safe ba ito or may other implications pa. Pa-advise naman on how to proceed. Salamat.
Cherry Blossoms
Hello Cherry Blossoms,
Mukhang you and your partner are starting to be creative. Madami ngang mga tao na ang tingin sa paggamit ng candle wax ay erotic, basta laging iisipin ang safety, maaaring mapanatili nito ang burning flame ng inyong relationship.
Medyo common sense naman ang safety procedures when playing with wax. Dahil siyempre kalaban mo ang paso or baka worst, may sunog na maganap. But anyway, alalahanin ninyo din na may iba’t-ibang melting points ang mga wax, ang mas mababang melting point ay ang mga mas malalambot at mas safe in the sense na hindi ka mapapaso or magkakaroon ng burn kaya kung may soft wax at room temperature, pinakamaganda itong magamit.
Kailangan ninyo din maging mindful sa mga additives na nilalagay sa mga candles or waxes to improve smell or color dahil puwede ding maging irritant ito sa skin. As a general rule, avoid areas such as the face, genitals, nipples, and navel. Makatutulong ito para walang maging permanent or excessive damage sa areas na inaapplyan ninyo.
Apart from trying different kinds of waxes, meron ding iba’t-ibang ways ng paglalaro dito like dripping, pouring, or even paggamit ng brush na parang nagpapaint ka. Crucial ang pagcocommunicate kung alin ang magiging pleasurable at comfortable sa inyo ng iyong partner sa paggamit ng foreplay na ganito. Wax on and wax off! Always enjoy and be safe.
With love and lust,
Doc Rica
•
Rica Cruz is aw Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. Follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG.
