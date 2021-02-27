NCR, 9 other areas still under GCQ in March

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

As the country marks its first year under lockdown, Metro Manila and nine other areas in the Philippines are set to remain under the general community quarantine (GCQ) for another 31 days, Malacañang announced Saturday.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the announcement over State-run PTV-4 a day before the existing quarantine classifications lapse on Feb. 28.

The following areas will be placed under GCQ for the month of March –National Capital Region (NCR), Apayao, Baguio City, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City, and Lanao del Sur.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will be under the less strict modified GCQ (MGCQ).

Roque’s announcement on the new quarantine classifications came after President Duterte thumbed down the proposal to place the entire country MGCQ until the government’s vaccination program against COVID-19 started.

“President Duterte gave his directive to the Cabinet that the Philippines would not be placed under MGCQ unless there is a rollout of vaccines,” he said.

“The Chief Executive recognizes the importance of re-opening the economy and its impact on people’s livelihoods. However, the President gives higher premium to public health and safety,” he added.

comments