NBI now sole agency probing PNP-PDEA shootout

By ARGYLL CYRUS B. GEDUCOS

Malacañang explained Saturday that President Duterte wanted the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to solely probe the deadly shootout between members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Quezon City last week to ease concerns of victims about an unfair investigation.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque made the statement after Duterte met PNP chief Police Gen. Debold Sinas, PDEA Director-General Wilkins Villanueva, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, and NBI Director Antonio Pagatpat in Malacañang Friday night to talk about the incident.

In an interview with State-run PTV-4, Roque said Duterte explained to those in the meeting that he made the decision to ensure that there will be a fair investigation.

“Gusto ng Presidente na magkaroon ng impartial na investigation (The President wants to have an impartial investigation),” he said.

“Para rin sa peace of mind ng mga biktima na patas ang imbestigasyon (This is also for the peace of mind of the victims that the investigation will be fair),” he added.

Roque said Duterte ordered the joint panel formed by the PNP and the PDEA to discontinue their ongoing investigation.

Two policemen, a PDEA agent, and an informant were killed in what the authorities described as a “misencounter” near a mall on Commonwealth Ave. on Feb. 24. Initial reports revealed that members of the Quezon City Police District were conducting a buy-bust operation but were unaware that they were transacting with PDEA agents.

According to NBI spokesman Ferdinand Lavin, the NBI had sent a forensics team to the crime scene. He added that the bureau will comb through surveillance footage and video clips taken by civilians.

