Group decries arrest of peasant leader

Peasant women’s group Amihan condemned the arrest of peasant leader over a rebellion case in Occidental Mindoro early this week.
In a statement, Amihan denounced the arrest and the filing of rebellion case against Genalyn Avelino in Rizal town, Occidental Mindoro last Feb. 24, saying the arrest was “illegal” and the charge against her was “fabricated.”
“Avelino’s case was similar to the cases of peasant women political prisoners across the country that fell victims to political persecution as reprisal in standing against landlessness, neoliberal policies and rights abuses,” said Zenaida Soriano, national chairperson of Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women.
The group appealed for her immediate and unconditional release.
Avelino is a leader of Samahang Kababaihang Magsasaka sa Mindoro (SAMAKASAMIN) and the former chairperson of Samahan ng Magbubukid sa Kanlurang Mindoro (SAMAKAMI).
According to the group, Avelino was nabbed by authorities through a warrant of arrest for a rebellion case filed before the Regional Trial Court Branch 43 in Roxas, Oriental Mindoro.
“We will continue to demand for her immediate and unconditional release along with other incarcerated peasant women under Duterte,” Soriano said. (Jhon Casinas)
