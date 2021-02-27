All Souls’ Day, Christmas Eve declared ‘special working days’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

There will be three additional working days this year after Malacañang recalled an earlier decision that declared certain occasions as special holidays.

Under Proclamation No. 1107, All Soul’s Day, (Nov. 2, Tuesday), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, Friday), and last day of the year (Dec. 31, Friday) have been declared as “special working days” in a bid to boost economic activity while the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new proclamation, signed by President Duterte last Feb. 26, amended the list of holidays and special days for 2021 under Proclamation No. 986 issued in July 2020. In the old proclamation, the three dates were listed as special non-working days.

The latest change reduces the number of the country’s list of non-working holidays to 16 this year, from the original 19.

“For the country to recover from the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a need to encourage economic productivity, among others, minimizing work disruption and commemorating some special holidays as special (working) days instead,” Duterte said in the proclamation.

The proclamation also noted that health protocols implemented by authorities discourage large gatherings and festivities that usually take place during public commemorations. Except for Metro Manila and several areas, the country is largely under the relaxed modified general community quarantine to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The latest proclamation on the amended list of holidays takes effect immediately. (Genalyn Kabiling)

comments