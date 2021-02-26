Rihanna still silent over controversial topless photo
BY NEIL RAMOS
Rihanna is seemingly not too eager to apologize from a recent fashion booboo.
The singer is still silent days after critics lambasted her posing topless for a photo wearing a necklace with a Hindu god as pendant.
The image, as uploaded on Instagram, has already received more than 10 million views.
Some of the comments:
“Isn’t this culturally appropriating Hinduism? Wearing an Indian deity is not a fashion…it’s not a trend. Give some respect…”
“Stop it Rihanna. U have to apologise to Hindus for doing this. It’s our religion and u can’t make fun of it our religion. It is not ur aesthetic.”
Politicians from India have joined in on the ruckus.
“It’s appalling to see how @Rihanna shamefully mocks our beloved Hindu God #Ganesha,” tweeted Ram Kadam, a state legislator from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist party.
“This exposes how #Rihanna has no idea or respect for Indian culture, tradition, and our issues here,” he added.
The right-wing World Hindu Council said it had a complaint against Facebook and Twitter for hosting the picture.
They are demanding action against Rihanna’s social media accounts.
Note the controversy erupted mere weeks after Rihanna upset the Indian government commenting on protests against new agriculture laws that posed a major challenge to New Delhi.
India’s foreign ministry deemed her comments, along with others, “sensationalist.”
