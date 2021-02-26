Quiapo Church named social media influencer

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, has congratulated the officials of the Quiapo Church (Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene) for a job well done after it was named as one of the top social media influencers.
In his message, the Church leader encouraged officials of the Quiapo Church in Manila to continue in its mission to spread the Good News and deepen the faithful’s relationship with Jesus.
“Congratulations to the Quiapo church ministers and community. Jesus is the ‘influencer’ we need and seek,” the cardinal stressed.
A study conducted by communication campaigns and consulting company BluePrint.PH showed Quiapo Church ranks second among the top 10 influencers and media channels.
Netizens, including overseas Filipino workers follow the church’s activities including the online holy masses.
The Facebook page of Quiapo Church has garnered 1.6 million likes and has more than three million followers.
Parochial Vicar Rev. Fr. Douglas Badong said the recognition is a big challenge for them at the Quiapo Church “to continue to evangelize and hold church activities online.”
Church officials, he said, remain committed to serve the spiritual needs of the faithful here and around the world amid the pandemic and beyond.
