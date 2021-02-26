PSG’s use of unregistered COVID-19 vaccines a closed issue – Palace

The controversial use of unregistered coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines by President Duterte’s security team is considered a closed issue as far as Malacañang is concerned.
This is so after President declared there should no longer be questions about the Presidential Security Group’s (PSG) vaccination, according to his spokesman Harry Roque.
“As far as the PSG is concerned, the President has been clear, there should be no questions anymore about the PSG because the PSG acted out of self-defense and out of necessity,” Roque said during a televised press briefing Thursday.
Roque made the statement when asked if the Palace will urge the PSG to cooperate with the inquiry initiated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on the use of unregistered vaccines last year.
FDA director general Rolando Enrique Domingo recently claimed that the PSG has yet to answer their queries about the matter and expressed hope it will cooperate with their probe.
Last December, PSG commander Brig. Gen. Jesus Durante III confirmed that several PSG close-in security members received the COVID vaccines to advance their mission to protect the President.
The vaccines, supposedly donated, were administered to the PSG troopers despite the lack of regulatory approval from authorities.
Prior to the PSG admission, the President revealed that some soldiers have been inoculated with coronavirus vaccines.
Last January, the President defended the PSG vaccination as a matter of “self-preservation.” He also appealed to Congress “not to tinker” with the PSG and force its personnel to testify against their will.
Recently, the FDA has granted the PSG’s request for the “compassionate use” permit of Sinopharm vaccines.
The permit allows the President’s security group to secure 10,000 doses of vaccines.
So far, Roque said the PSG has yet to receive its vaccine order from Sinopharm.
