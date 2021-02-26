Lorenzo gets fresh mandate as NGAP president

MARTIN LORENZO

Martin Lorenzo, Aurelio Montinola and Al Panlilio kept their posts as president, chairman and treasurer, respectively, of the National Golf Association of the Philippines, while Rolly Romero is the new vice president after the NGAP Annual Council Meeting and Biennial elections at the Alabang Country Club Friday.

Romero of Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club topped the polls with 117 votes with Jose Iñigo of Riviera earning 114 votes followed by Sherwood Hills Golf Club’s Paul Shin Chan with 107, Panlilio of Manila Golf with 95, Sta. Lucia’s Vicente Santos with 94, while Montinola, also of Manila Golf, and Jose Dagdagan of Anvaya Cove and Ayala Greenfield, drew identical 93 votes.

Lorenzo, who represents Luisita Golf and Country Club, Del Monte and Sta. Elena, actually drew 91 votes but was given a fresh mandate by the board to head the re-start of the country’s governing body for the sport’s program held back by the global health crisis last year.

Completing the 11-man board are Kit Angeles (90) of Eastridge, Atty. Jake Corporal (88) of Alabang CC and Peng de Tagle (85) of Manila Southwoods and Camp John Hay.

With Lorenzo, whose Lapanday Foods Corp. acquired Luisita GCC in 2016, taking over the NGAP helm in 2018, the Philippines swept the individual and team gold medals in women’s play in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and the 2019 SEA Games in Manila.

But the NGAP managed to stage just one tournament last year, the National Stroke Play Championships ruled by Korean Min Wook Gwon and rising local star Rianne Malixi at Riviera in Silang, Cavite as the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of its calendar of events the rest of 2020, including the centerpiece Philippine Junior Amateur Open and the PH Am Open Match Play.

