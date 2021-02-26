JD Domagoso, may pangako kay Yorme

Isa sa pinangako ni Joaquin “JD” Domagoso sa kanyang amang si Manila Mayor Isko “Yorme” Moreno ay hindi niya pababayaan ang pag-aaral niya kahit na busy siya sa GMA teleserye na “First Yaya.”
Kasalukuyang second year college si JD taking up business entrepreneurship.
“Entering showbiz sabi niya basta ‘wag ko lang daw kalimutan ‘yung studies ko.
“Kasi sa papa ko ‘yun lang ‘yung pinaka-importanteng bagay.
“He was always working and he always wanted a better education and now that he has the ability to give that to me and parang gusto ko mag-showbiz, nagkaka-conflict. But as long as I do both properly ok lang sa kanya,” sey ni JD.
Hindi raw siya pinilit ni Yorme na mag-showbiz. Si JD mismo ang may gusto dahil may interes siya sa naging mundo noon ng ama niya.
“Talagang my dad didn’t tell me to do it or wala naman nag-force sa ‘kin. I just wanted to cause I know my attitude eh pabibo nga po talaga ako and I saw na this is a good outlet,” sey niya.
Si Cassy Legaspi ang ka-loveteam ni JD sa “First Yaya” at kinikilig ang dalawa tuwing tinatanong sila sa kanilang mga eksena sa una nilang teleserye sa GMA-7.
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone