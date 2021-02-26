Claudine Barretto to Jodi Sta. Maria: ‘Bad influence’

Claudine Barretto is making a huge issue with her unhappiness relating to estranged husband Raymart Santiago’s ongoing relationship with Jodi Sta. Maria.
She believes the partnership adverse to Raymart’s relationship with their kids.
“Hindi magandang influence si Jodi sa kaniya (Raymart),” she said in a recent interview.
“Mas okay siyang tatay nung hindi pa sila eh.”
Apparently, Claudine is taking umbrage with Jodi and Raymart taking time to explain to Thirdy, Jodi’s son with ex-husband Pampi Lacson, that they’re in a relationship.
Claudine maintained the duo should have done the same to her and Raymart’s kids.
She related confronting Jodi about it.
“Tinawagan ko si Jodi…. Sinabi ko na ‘alam mo Jodi isa lang ang hiniling ko sa inyo, na sabihin niyo sa akin para maabisuhan ko yung mga anak ko.
“Kasi sinabi ko na mangyayari to. Artista kasi kayo.’ Eh sabi ko, ‘eto yung iniiwasan ko yung may lumabas na pictures na makita ng mga anak mo bago mo sinabi. Bago niyo sinabi sa amin.’
“Pero yung anak niya, yun yung nakakainis dun, yung anak niya si Thirdy, inupo nila ni Raymart at in-explain na bagong boyfriend niya ulet. Diba? Parang, ang bastos noh? Diba, nakalimutan yung mga anak ko,” Claudine ranted.
She would go on to compare Jodi to Raymart’s previous girlfriend, a non-showbiz woman.
“Si AC, yung ex-girlfriend ni Raymart, mas karespe-respeto, proper. Sobrang proper niya. And I’m in disbelief, hindi ko maintindihan pano nagawa ni Jodi lahat yun. Yun yung ano, na hindi manlang nagpasabe, or ‘yung pinabayaan mo yung mga anak ko…”
Jodi and Raymart are still mum on the issue.
