    Cariquitan emerges all-around winner in virtual gymnastic tilt

    February 26, 2021 | Filed under: Sports | Posted by:
    JAN MCKAYLA CARIQUITAN


    Jan Mckayla Cariquitan won the individual all-round event in the recently concluded 1st Virtual Gymnastics Competition organized by TMC Gymnastics. 

    She garnered an impressive 9.5 points in floor exercise and 9.8 points  in balance beam,  both  for Level 1, 6-8 yrs old category. 

    She has been in full training for two years under the supervision of coaches John Mark Labang, Bayani Gonzales and Revv Lictana. 

