Cariquitan emerges all-around winner in virtual gymnastic tilt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JAN MCKAYLA CARIQUITAN







Jan Mckayla Cariquitan won the individual all-round event in the recently concluded 1st Virtual Gymnastics Competition organized by TMC Gymnastics.

She garnered an impressive 9.5 points in floor exercise and 9.8 points in balance beam, both for Level 1, 6-8 yrs old category.

She has been in full training for two years under the supervision of coaches John Mark Labang, Bayani Gonzales and Revv Lictana.

comments