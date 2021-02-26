Baldwin, Ravena biggest influencers for Kouame in ‘Calambubble’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ANGELO KOUAME





By CARLO ANOLIN

Soon-to-be naturalized player Angelo Kouame described coach Tab Baldwin and Kiefer Ravena as his biggest influencers during the training camp in the “Calambubble.”

Before the fiasco that hounded the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, Kouame, Baldwin, Ravena, and the rest of Gilas Pilipinas pool are holed up at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna in preparation for the postponed qualifying tournament.

And the Ivory Coast-native player expressed gratefulness to his fellow Ateneans for the lessons they have imparted after more than a month in the bubble.

“[He is] kind of a godfather for all of us,” said Kouame of Baldwin over Thursday’s episode of The Game on One Sports. “I mean, in the court, he’s really serious about business but outside of the court, he’s kind of y’know, like a father to everybody.”

For Kouame, Baldwin is one of the best coaches he had ever worked with while Kiefer, the brother of his former Ateneo teammate Thirdy, served as a mentor and “kuya” for him.

“During the bubble, he was kind of my mentor. Whenever we feel down or up, he was there for everybody. He’s kind of competitive so I like the competitiveness that he brought in court.”

The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights approved on Wednesday, Feb. 24, the naturalization bills of Kouame as well as United City striker Bienvenido Marañon while the House of Representatives approved last week its own version of the bills last week.

The development, nonetheless, made a huge leap for Kouame’s naturalization, which will serve as a huge boost for Gilas Pilipinas’ long-term program en route to the 2023 FIBA World Cup the country is co-hosting alongside Japan and Indonesia.

Should the process continue flawlessly, the 23-year-old Ivorian cager will likely suit up for the third window of the coronavirus-postponed FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Clark, Pampanga.

“I feel blessed about it. I know my work, I know where I’m getting to, I know how it’s gonna be the learning process for me. I’m really, really thankful and super feeling blessed that SBP (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas) had chosen me as a naturalized player,” said Kouame.

comments