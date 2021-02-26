  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    2 teens dead in Ilocos motorcycle crash

    February 26, 2021


    BY LIEZLE BASA INIGO


    Two teenagers died when the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a concrete road barrier in Barangay Bengcag, Laoag City, Ilocos Norte Thursday night.

    Victims Jim Prince Bill Gasidan Valdez, 20, a resident of Paoay, Ilocos Norte, and CK Leano, of Cagayan, were declared dead on arrival at the Laoag City General Hospital.

    Police said the motorcycle crashed into a concrete barrier and then hit a steel signage after Valdez lost control of its handle bar while traversing the curve portion of the bypass road in Barangay Bengcag. (Liezle Basa Inigo)

