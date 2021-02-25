SMB-bound CJ Perez still PBA’s scoring champion

CJ Perez (right) will be honored as PBA’s scoring champion for second straight season.

CJ Perez and Aaron Black lead the initial batch of players to be recognized in the PBA Press Corps virtual Awards Night on March 7 at the TV5 Media Center.The 27-year-old Perez gets his second straight Scoring Champion award, while Black banners the All-Rookie Team to be feted by the group of reporters covering the PBA beat during the event that will honor the top performers of both the 2019 season and the 2020 Philippine Cup bubble, respectively. The one-hour program is presented by Cignal TV and to be shown on PBA Rush on March 8.

Perez, the former NCAA MVP out of Lyceum, averaged 24.4 points during the all-Filipino conference last year while still with Terrafirma, to lead the league in scoring for the second straight season. He normed 20.8 points as a freshman that saw him run away with the Rookie of the Year honor and a place in the Mythical Team.

Meanwhile, Black, 24, leads the All-Rookie team following his stellar performance with Meralco in the bubble, where the Bolts made the semifinals of the Philippine Cup for the first time in franchise history. He went on and win the season’s Outstanding Rookie Plum.

Joining Black in the All-Rookie unit are Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra, Terrafirma’s Roosevelt Adams, Barkley Ebona of Alaska, and Renzo Subido of NorthPort.

Other distinct awards to be handed out for the short 2020 season are the Outstanding Coach of the Bubble, Mr. Executive, President’s Award, Top Bubble D-Fender, All Bubble D-Fenders, Mr. Quality Minutes, and Game of the Bubble.

Awardees of the 2019 season will also be honored during the special rite led by 2019 Baby Dalupan Coach of the Year Leo Austria of San Miguel, Danny Floro Executive of the Year PBA Chairman Ricky Vargas, and Presidential Awardee Vergel Meneses, the current Bulakan, Bulacan mayor and 1995 league MVP.

