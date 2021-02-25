ROUNDUP: Arca wins Battle of Sharp Kids tourney

CHRISTIAN GIAN CARLO ARCA

Christian Gian Karlo Arca, the country’s youngest Arena Grandmaster (AGM) at 11 years old, ruled the Battle of Sharp Kids Diamonds Arena Under-18 online chess tournament held via Lichess.org last Monday, Feb. 22.

The pride of Panabo City, Davao Del Norte racked up 36 Arena points to beat the 73 other young woodpushers who joined this event backed by Bayanihan Chess Club founding chairman Antonio “Uncle Paps” Balinas and US-based frontliner Dr. Joe Balinas as well as board of directors Jimmy Reyes, Ernie Faeldonia and Rhina Mallari Aristorenas.

“It’s hard to explain what I’m feeling right now. Winning the Battle of Sharp Kids Diamonds Arena Under-18 online chess tournament meant so much to me,” said Arca, whose local and international campaign is supported by Atty. Jong Guevarra.

“I’m really happy,” added Arca, who won this online tilt that had a time control format of 10 minutes plus two seconds increment a few days before his 12th birthday.

Karlycris Clarito Jr.of Pasig City finished second with 34 Arena points while Darwin Villanueva Jr. of Tanauan, Batangas wound up third with 32 markers in this tourney organized by FA/FT/AGM and NM Rudy Ibanez, who is also the worldwide junior coordinator for the Sharp Kids Diamonds Team. (Jeremiah Sevilla)

WNBA cager proud of her Pinoy roots



Filipino-American baller Chanelle Molina will be representing two countries as she tries to work her way into the WNBA.

in a global media availability Wednesday morning, Molina expressed eagerness in bannering both the Philippines and the United States after signing a training camp contract with 2012 WNBA champions Indiana Fever.

And Molina might be the first one to make history as the first full-blooded Filipino ‒ the closest one perhaps ‒ to suit up in the WNBA.

“To be the first WNBA Filipino baller, it’s amazing opportunity. And I’m honored to have the chance to be that,” said Molina. “Very excited to represent my culture and like I said, I’m honored to be that role model for all those aspiring to be in my position and y’know, wanting to play in high level. Everything is an honor and I’m glad in representing my community.”

Though born and raised in Kailua Kona, Hawaii, Molina is proud of her Filipino roots.

The WNBA prospect recalled that her mother from Quezon City moved to the US at age five while her Ilocos Norte-native father migrated to Hawaii at age 15. (Carlo Anolin)

Rise Up! Shape Up!

Southeast Asian Games gold-winning cyclist Marella Salamat headlines the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) Rise Up! Shape Up! episode this coming Saturday.

The PSC is hoping that by inviting Salamat, she can help inspire Filipinos in taking up cycling to boost a healthy lifestyle.

Women in Sports Commissioner Celia Kiram emphasizes that biking can also be a sports activity aside from being a social activity.

The episode also features an inspiring talk on the Cycles of Life, and how to embrace changes from book author Grace Eleazar, who wrote The Soul Speaks and A Gift: A Spiritual Journey on Love.

BEST clinics slated

The Basketball Efficiency and Scientific Training Center (BEST Center) will hold interactive online clinics for young basketball and volleyball hopefuls.

The clinics will be conducted every Saturday and Sunday beginning February 28 and will last until March 27.

The volleyball clinics will be held from 9-10 a.m; basketball for ages 5 to 8 are held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon; and basketball for students aged 9 years and up from 2-3 p.m.

Interested parents and students can reach BEST Center by calling 0917-801-3533, or email at [email protected]

