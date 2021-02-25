Retired cop killed, pal hurt in village hall shooting

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna – A retired policeman-turned-head of the Barangay Public Service Office (BPSO) was killed while his companion was wounded when an unidentified gunman shot them Wednesday night inside the village hall of Barangay Mapagong in this city.

Calamba City police said Apolinio Naredo, 52, died on the spot, while Rigor Medes, a member of BPSO, was rushed to JP Hospital for treatment.

Police said the victims were watching a television show inside the barangay hall at 7:30 p.m. when the armed man appeared and shot them several times.

The lone gunman fled on foot after the shooting. (Danny Estacio)

