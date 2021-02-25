Pampanga shabu lab operator nabbed in Nueva Ecija

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By AARON RECUENCO

A foreigner, who was among those who eluded arrest when anti-narcotics operatives raided a shabu laboratory in Pampanga in 2016, was arrested by police in a follow-up operation in Nueva Ecija.

Brig. Gen. Valeriano de Leon, director of the Central Luzon regional police, said 45-year-old suspect Kunsheng Chen was tracked down in Barangay San Roque in San Isidro town on Wednesday based on tip-offs and intelligence-gathering.

He is facing two counts of violations of Anti-Money Laundering Law.

Kungsheng was among those tagged as operators and maintainers of a shabu laboratory that was hidden inside a piggery in Magalang town of Pampanga on September 17, 2016. The laboratory was deliberately set up inside a piggery to cover the stench smell of shabu.

Seven Chinese were arrested during the operation and Knsheng was later identified as one of the members operating the laboratory.

The shabu laboratory was ironically near a police training center and a drug rehabilitation center.

comments