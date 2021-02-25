New home, new jersey number for Abueva

CALVIN ABUEVA

Calvin Abueva will be switching to jersey No. 12 with the Magnolia Hotshots.



Abueva, who was traded from the Phoenix Fuel Masters to Magnolia, announced the development during an Instagram Live Wednesday, Feb. 24.



The former Phoenix star, however, didn’t disclose much on why he went on with No. 12.



“Saka na po natin pagdesiyunan bakit 12 (Let me decide later why I chose No. 12),” said the 33-year-old Abueva with a chuckle.



During the seven-minute live session, Abueva, sitting comfortably while getting a haircut, let the viewers guess his future jersey number in Magnolia.



A certain @chloevyeth eventually picked the right answer as Abueva gave huge shoutouts to the participants of the mini-game, including NLEX star Kevin Alas.



It would be recalled that Abueva’s Instagram was hacked days ago and since then created a new one with the username @calvin8888abueva.



The Kampapangan forward wore the Nos. 88, 8, and 7 from his previous teams in Alaska Aces, Phoenix, and San Sebastian Stags. Abueva used Nos. 88 and 8 in Alaska and Phoenix and No. 7 with San Sebastian in the NCAA.

In the Magnolia franchise, No. 8, which is set to be hanged by the team, was owned by PJ Simon while No. 7 was already retired for PBA great Rey Evangelista.



In the latter parts of the live session, the 6-foot-3 Abueva said all is well with Magnolia as he joined training for the second time in preparation for the 46th PBA Season tentatively scheduled in April.



“Mabuti naman po ‘yung practice ng Mags (Magnolia) at nag-e-enjoy po tayo (Practice with Magnolia is fine so far and I’m enjoying the company),” said Abueva, who is set to play for his third team since being drafted second overall by the Aces in 2012.



In a deal approved by the PBA last Wednesday, Feb. 17, the Fuel Masters sent Abueva and the 10th pick in this year’s PBA Draft to the Hotshots in exchange for Chris Banchero and the sixth and 18th overall selections in the March 14 proceedings.

