Duterte calls for unity on EDSA Day

By GENALYN KABILING

As the nation marked the 35th EDSA People Power anniversary Thursday, President Duterte urged the public to put aside differences, continue to safeguard democracy, and work together for a better country.

The President made a pitch for unity and vigilance in his message to mark the anniversary of the popular revolt that toppled the Marcos dictatorship in 1986. EDSA Day, which falls on Thursday, is a special non-working across the country.

“As we contemplate the relevance of this occasion, let us proceed with renewed hope and optimism towards the realization of our shared aspirations for our nation. May this serve as a constant reminder for all of us to remain vigilant in safeguarding our democratic institutions, preserving our values, and upholding our rights as Filipinos,” the President said.

“Guided by the spirit of EDSA, let us set aside our differences and work together in building a legacy that we can proudly leave behind for future generations of Filipinos,” he said.

The President also remembered the country’s heroes including those who courageously fought for the nation’s democracy more than three decades ago.

“Our history has been shaped by the countless battles that the valiant heroes of our past have fought,” he said. “Today, we mark the 35th Anniversary of the People Power Revolution inspired by the valor of those whose sacrifice made the liberties we enjoy today possible,” he added.

The President added that he hopes everyone would have a “meaningful celebration” of the EDSA anniversary.

Meanwhile, Filipinos can never be defeated if united, Vice President Leni Robredo declared Thursday, as the country commemorated the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

Robredo has appealed to Filipinos to show the same strength and faith showed in the EDSA revolt not only in battling the coronavirus pandemic but also in dealing with the “constant threat” on the country’s democracy.

“Today, 35 years after, we renew our faith in this fundamental truth of EDSA: That our people, standing united, can never be defeated,” she said. “We affirm this truth, even as we acknowledge that the promise of EDSA has not yet been completely fulfilled. Our democracy, ever fragile, is still under constant threat,” she said.

