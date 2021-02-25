Curry, Warriors buck long-range shooting woes to beat Pacers

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket during their game against the Indiana Pacers Wednesday. The Warriors won, 111-107. (AFP)

Golden State 111, Indiana 107

Utah 114, LA Lakers 89

Chicago 133, Milwaukee 126 (OT)

Oklahoma City 102, San Antonio 99

Cleveland 112, Houston 96

Atlanta 127, Boston 112

Charlotte 124, Phoenix 121

Miami 116, Toronto 108

New Orleans 128, Detroit 118

LOS ANGELES (AFP) ‒ The Golden State Warriors shrugged off their long-range shooting woes to notch a gritty 111-107 NBA victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, connecting on just one of 11 from three-point range. But Draymond Green came up just short of a triple-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists and added three steals as the Warriors dug deep for their second straight win.

The score was knotted at 91-91 with 7:26 to play, but the Warriors out-scored the Pacers 20-16 the rest of the way.

Curry found Kelly Oubre in traffic for a 10-foot jump shot that put the Warriors up by seven with 2:21 remaining ‒ their biggest lead in a game that featured 15 lead changes.

Indiana’s Malcolm Brogdon cut the lead to two with 10.1 seconds left but Green made two free throws and came up with a steal and Curry made a pair of free throws to seal it.

Lu Dort was the hero in Oklahoma City, draining a game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer in the Thunder’s 102-99 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored a career-high 42 points for the Thunder, who had 16 each from Al Horford and Dort.

San Antonio had tied it up at 99-99 on Lonnie Walker’s layup with 29.9 seconds left. But the Spurs turned the ball over with 3.9 to play to set the stage for Dort.

It went to overtime in Chicago, where Zach LaVine scored 35 points to help the Bulls overcome the Minnesota Timberwolves 133-126.

LaVine made 14 of his 21 shots and the Bulls connected on 59% of their shots from the field as they won their third straight game.

In Atlanta, Italian veteran Danilo Gallinari set a Hawks record with 10 three-pointers, delivering 38 points off the bench to help the hosts to a 127-112 victory over the struggling Boston Celtics.

Gallinari broke the club record of nine three-pointers set by Steve Smith in 1997 and the Hawks surpassed the franchise record with 23 three-pointers.

Star point guard Trae Young scored 33 points in a game Atlanta led by as many as 27 in the first half and were never threatened in the second as they handed the Celtics a third straight defeat.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 17 points. Jeff Teague added 14 and Jayson Tatum had 13.

New Orleans star Zion Williamson celebrated his first All-Star nod with 32 points in the Pelicans’ 128-118 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Williamson connected on 13 of 18 shots from the field, driving relentlessly to the basket to help the Pelicans erase an early double-digit deficit for the win.

