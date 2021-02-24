UK COVID-19 variant eyed in Pasay infections

The Pasay City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit (CESU) is hoping to learn more from the Department of Health (DoH) about genome sequencing when they meet Wednesday following the sudden spike of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the city.
CESU head Mico Llorca said that they are looking at the more contagious COVID-19 strain that originated from the United Kingdom (UK) as one of the reasons.
“That’s one of the suspects. The DOH will meet us later to discuss the genome sequencing,” he said.
On Tuesday night, Pasay City announced that 55 barangays have been placed on localized community quarantine.