Senate okays naturalization bills for Kouame, Maranon

ANGELO KOUAME

By JONAS TERRADO

The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights approved on Wednesday the naturalization bills for Ateneo center Ange Kouame and United City striker Bienvenido Maranon to become Filipinos.

The committee chaired by Senator Richard Gordon gave the nod on Senate Bills No. 2058 and 1391 during the one-hour hearing attended virtually by Kouame and Maranon.

Also present were Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Executive Director Sonny Barrios and director for operations Butch Antonio and long-time Philippine Azkals team official Ace Bright.

Both bills will be up for discussion in the plenary where they need to be approved on the second and third reading before needing the signature of President Duterte in order for Kouame and Maranon to become Filipino citizens.

The House of Representatives approved last week on the third reading its own version of the naturalization bills of the two foreign athletes.

The SBP is hoping for a speedy process in order for Kouame to suit up for Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers next month.

No date has been set for the third window which will be held in Clark, Pampanga following the decision of Doha, Qatar to cancel its hosting.

There’s no rush on the side of the Azkals to have Maranon as their naturalized player since the World Cup/Asian Cup Qualifiers could likely resume in June.

