OPM rising

GOOD NEWS: Iñigo Pascual and other young, rising singers of OPM can rest assured that Original Pilipino Music is alive and well.
Current topnotchers on music charts are, aside from Iñigo, Ben & Ben, Moira de la Torre, Shanti Dope.
On YouTube and online platforms, breakout Pinoy stars are rappers Abra and Ex-Battalion. They rack up views by the millions on the platform.
BEN & BEN has a new single, “Inevitable,” offering an invigorating sense of calm.
Written by Paolo Benjamin (lead vocals and guitars) during a random afternoon run on the beach, a solitary moment spent with nature, “Inevitable” captures the nature of fate, and how our actions lead us to some better place destined for us (his words).
“Inevitable” is no doubt inspired by recent events triggered by this year-old pandemic.
Then there’s Jamm Rea, singer-songwriter and free-spirited musician noted for her soulful and jazzy vocals.
She has just released her debut single, “Parang Di Mo Alam,” currently featured in Spotify Philippines Fresh Finds playlist. She’s also working on her first EP under Curve Entertainment.
Jamm also sings for the Lord as regular singer at The Feast Southmall Music Ministry and Good Shepherd Parish Choir.
She has a YouTube channel that’s full of covers and quirky videos.
Despite her many do’s and gigs, Jamm remains an honor student at Centro Escolar University-Makati where she’s studying Dentistry.
