Man leaps to death in Bacolod mall

BACOLOD CITY – A man leaped to his death from the fourth floor of a shopping mall here on Tuesday afternoon.
Police Station 2 chief Lt. Joven Mogato said the victim, whose name was withheld, was rushed by the mall’s security personnel to Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) here but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Mogato said the medical personnel recovered from the victim’s pocket a suicide note asking forgiveness from his loved ones, but police refused to elaborate its content.
Mogato said the security personnel told police probers that they had not noticed any suspicious actions until they were notified about what happened.
Mogato said the victim, a resident of Barangay Sum-ag, was just an ordinary mall-goer and was just alone, according to the mall’s security personnel.
Also recovered from the victim were a cellular phone, and P500.
He said they have yet to talk to the victim’s family if he had previous suicide attempts.
Meanwhile, the mall’s management has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. (Glazyl Masculino)
