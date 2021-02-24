FDCP reveals 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night honorees, special awardees

By NEIL RAMOS

The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) recently named the 60 honorees and special awardees for this year’s 5th Film Ambassadors’ Night (FAN).

Scheduled on Feb. 28, the annual event, spearheaded by the FDCP since 2017, recognizes Filipino film industry creatives, artists, filmmakers, and films of various formats that gained recognitions from established international film festivals and award-giving bodies in the past year.

Leading this year’s honorees are filmmakers Rafael Manuel and Lav Diaz.

Rafael Manuel was awarded the Berlinale Shorts Silver Bear Jury Prize for “Filipiñana” at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival in Germany while Lav Diaz won the Orizzonti Award for Best Director for “Lahi, Hayop (Genus Pan)” at the 77th Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

Honorees for the Feature Films category: “Sunshine Family” by Kim Tai-Sik, “Write About Love” by Crisanto Aquino, “Latay (Battered Husband)” by Ralston Jover, “Pan de Salawal” by Che Espiritu, “Lingua Franca” by Isabel Sandoval, and “John Denver Trending” by Arden Rod Condez.

The honorees in the Directors category: Maria Diane Ventura for “Deine Farbe,” Mallorie Ortega for “The Girl Who Left Home,” and Derick Cabrido for “Clarita.”

The Actors category: Cristine Reyes for “UnTrue,” Ruby Ruiz for “Iska,” Elijah Canlas for “Kalel, 15,” Louise Abuel for “Edward,” Isabel Sandoval for “Lingua Franca,” Lovi Poe and Allen Dizon for “Latay,” the cast of “Kaputol” led by Cherie Gil, Alfred Vargas, Angel Aquino, and Ronwaldo Martin, and Alden Richards for being the Asian Star Prize recipient at the Seoul International Drama Awards. Dingdong Dantes and Arjo Atayde are the television awardees who made it to the FAN 2021 Actors list.

“Philippine Cinema continues to thrive amid the pandemic because Filipino filmmakers and artists did not allow the global health crisis to derail them from sharing our stories to the world. Through the Film Ambassadors’ Night, we celebrate their efforts and laud their achievements,” said FDCP Chairperson and CEO Liza Diño.

Special Citation recipients are veteran television and film director Luisito Lagdameo Ignacio and the late filmmaker and International Film Festival Manhattan co-founder Gerry Balasta.

Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Christopher “Toff” de Venecia, National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) Chairman and Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) President Arsenio “Nick” Lizaso, Lockdown Cinema Club, Inter-Guild Alliance, Dingdong Dantes, and Angel Locsin are this year’s Cinemadvocates.

Cinematography icon Romy Vitug is the Haligi ng Industriya Award recipient and legendary actress Gloria Romero is the Ilaw ng Industriya Award recipient.

This year’s Camera Obscura awardees are Jun Juban of Philippine Film Studios, Inc., multi-awarded documentary “Aswang” by Alyx Arumpac, and former NCCA Commissioner of the Arts Teddy Co.

For the complete list of honorees, visit https://www.fdcp.ph.

