Ex-PNP chief Cascolan named undersecretary at Office of the President

President Duterte has appointed former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Camilo Cascolan as an undersecretary at the Office of the President (OP).
Cascolan confirmed in a text message his new post on Wednesday morning. Malacañang is yet to officially confirm his new post.
A copy of his appointment paper showed that President Duterte approved the appointment of the retired police general on February 22.
President Duterte named Cascolan as the 24th chief of the PNP on September 2, 2020. He held the position for two months until he retired and was replaced by Police Gen. Debold Sinas on November 10 last year.
Cascolan served as the officer-in-charge of the PNP upon the retirement of his predecessor Archie Gamboa.
Before his retirement, Cascolan said he was willing to accept any new post in the government.
“Of course, I am always here for the President,” he told reporters in November last year.
Cascolan hailed from Baguio City and was a member of the Philippine Military Academy Sinagtalaga Class of 1986. (Argyll Geducos)
