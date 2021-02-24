Comelec uses Tiktok to encourage voters to register

Election officers of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) have resorted to the popular social media app Tiktok to encourage qualified voters to register in the May 2022 polls.
Comelec shared the Tiktok video of their election officers in La Carlota, Negros Occidental in their Facebook page on Feb. 22.
Radyo Comelec also took notice of the Tiktok video of their EOs in La Carlota as well as in Ibaan, Batangas.
“Have you seen this Tiktok Entry by Atty. Revo Sorbito and his staff from Comelec La Carlota? Ayan ha, sumayaw na si Atty. Revo para anyayahang #MagpaRehistroKa! (Atty. Revo danced to urge you to register) Tuesday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.” Radyo Comelec said on Twitter.
“May Tiktok entry rin baga ang COMELEC Ibaan, Batangas! Aysha, napakamalikhain ng ating mga Office of Election Officers na manawagang #MagpaRehistroKa! Dumayo na kayo sa inyong local Comelec Office at magparehistro na (Comelec Ibaan, Batangas also has a Tiktok entry. Our OEOs are very creative in urging you to register. Go to your local Comelec office and register),” Radyo Comelec said in another post.
To further encourage the public to register, the Comelec will conduct a two-leg ride and walk activity on Feb. 26.
As part of its efforts to promote the ongoing voter registration, the Comelec will conduct an activity entitled “WALKAH-WALKAH: #Magparehistroka Voter Education Campaign on Friday, Feb. 26.
During the event, motorcycle riders from Comelec will take-off from the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila at 6 a.m. to proceed to Mindanao Avenue corner Quirino Highway in Quezon City, where poll personnel, barangay leaders as well as other election stakeholders will be waiting for the second-leg of the activity.
From Mindanao Avenue corner Quirino Highway, Comelec personnel led by Director James Jimenez, Barangay Chairman Atty. Eric Juan and COMELEC District VI Election Officer Atty. Zennia Ledesma-Magno, will walk towards the Gawad Kalinga Village in Barangay Talipapa, Quezon City to hand out flyers and invite the public to register as voters and explain the adoption of protocols to ensure a safe and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) free voter registration.
The Comelec assured that minimum health standards and physical distancing protocols will be strictly followed during the event with a team of four COVID-19 marshals accompanying them.
Voter registration will end on Sept. 30, 2021.
