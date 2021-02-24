  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Anxious over smell

    February 24, 2021


    BY RICA CRUZ


    Dear Doc Rica,

    I understand na sa mga lalaki merong residue na smegma na parang white smelly stuff. Naiisip ko na occasionally, meron akong nakikitang white secretion from my genital area tapos medyo foul smelling din. I had myself tested and I am clear of any STIs. It makes me question what it is and whether it is just normal. Ayoko yung feeling and it is starting to make me feel anxious. Is there any way to prevent such an occurrence in the future? Salamat.

    White Strap


    Hello White Strap,

    It is true na merong sub­stance na kagaya ng dine­describe mo usually sa mga lalaki especially those na may uncircumcised penis. Nakikita ito sa ilalim ng foreskin at tinatawag na smegma. Ito ay natural lubricating residue na may kasamang skin cells, skin oil secretions at moisture at pawis. Medyo cheesy white color ito na may medyo hindi magandang amoy.

    Kung parang ganito ang iyong dinedescribe, it may be possible na makita ito sa may labia ng iyong ari. Medyo unpleasant ang amoy nito kaya ang im­mediate action dito ay ang paghugas with warm wa­ter at iwasan na gumamit ng sabon sa area. Maaari din itong maging dahil sa natuyong ihi kaya kail­angan ding maghugas ng maigi tuwing pagkatapos magbanyo. While hindi na­man ito harmful for you, I understand how it will make you feel anxious and uneasy.

    Magandang desisyon ang pagpunta sa iyong dok­tor upang patignan kung maaari kang may STI or Sexually Transmitted In­fection. Maganda ding nal­aman mong wala kang sakit and eliminates worry. Pero maaari ka ding magkon­sulta sa iyong gynecologist para sa hygiene at health for them to recommend kung anong maaaring wash na magiging hiyang para sa iyo. With that, you can avoid embarrassing situa­tions when you are getting lucky. Always enjoy and be safe!

    With Love and Lust,

    Doc Rica

    *

    Rica Cruz, PhD, RPsy is a Psychologist, Sex and Rela­tionship Therapist and Sex Educator. She is a co-host of the program Feelings at OnePH Channel 1, and listen to her podcasts, Conser­vative Ako and The Sexy Minds. Follow her on Face­book.com/thesexymind or Instagram @_ricacruz.

