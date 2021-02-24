Anxious over smell

I understand na sa mga lalaki merong residue na smegma na parang white smelly stuff. Naiisip ko na occasionally, meron akong nakikitang white secretion from my genital area tapos medyo foul smelling din. I had myself tested and I am clear of any STIs. It makes me question what it is and whether it is just normal. Ayoko yung feeling and it is starting to make me feel anxious. Is there any way to prevent such an occurrence in the future? Salamat.
White Strap
Hello White Strap,
It is true na merong substance na kagaya ng dinedescribe mo usually sa mga lalaki especially those na may uncircumcised penis. Nakikita ito sa ilalim ng foreskin at tinatawag na smegma. Ito ay natural lubricating residue na may kasamang skin cells, skin oil secretions at moisture at pawis. Medyo cheesy white color ito na may medyo hindi magandang amoy.
Kung parang ganito ang iyong dinedescribe, it may be possible na makita ito sa may labia ng iyong ari. Medyo unpleasant ang amoy nito kaya ang immediate action dito ay ang paghugas with warm water at iwasan na gumamit ng sabon sa area. Maaari din itong maging dahil sa natuyong ihi kaya kailangan ding maghugas ng maigi tuwing pagkatapos magbanyo. While hindi naman ito harmful for you, I understand how it will make you feel anxious and uneasy.
Magandang desisyon ang pagpunta sa iyong doktor upang patignan kung maaari kang may STI or Sexually Transmitted Infection. Maganda ding nalaman mong wala kang sakit and eliminates worry. Pero maaari ka ding magkonsulta sa iyong gynecologist para sa hygiene at health for them to recommend kung anong maaaring wash na magiging hiyang para sa iyo. With that, you can avoid embarrassing situations when you are getting lucky. Always enjoy and be safe!
With Love and Lust,
Doc Rica
Rica Cruz, PhD, RPsy is a Psychologist, Sex and Relationship Therapist and Sex Educator. She is a co-host of the program Feelings at OnePH Channel 1, and listen to her podcasts, Conservative Ako and The Sexy Minds. Follow her on Facebook.com/thesexymind or Instagram @_ricacruz.
