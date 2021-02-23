Wagi ang ‘Prima Donnas’

Nagbunga nang bonggang-bongga ang pagiging mabagsik ni Aiko Melendez sa katatapos na Kapuso afternoon drama na “Prima Donnas,” pati na rin ang husay ng performance ng buong cast.
Nagtala ang show ng pinakamataas na rating sa lahat ng panghapong programa sa Philippine television last Feb. 11 with an average of 14.2%.
Ayon pa sa NUTAM data, nasa Top 8 din ang show sa Top 10 Most Watched Afternoon Drama shows sa bansa.
Kaya naman mismong si GMA Network, Inc. Chairman and CEO Atty. Felipe L. Gozon ang nagbigay ng rare commendation sa buong cast, creative team at production staff dahil sa successful record-breaking run ng “Prima Donnas” mula August 2019 until Feb. 19, this year.
Mababasa sa commendation: “It is my great pleasure to commend the creative and production team and artists of ‘Prima Donnas,’ the undisputed Daytime Program on Philippine Television.
“GMA Management recognizes your hard work and passion for excellence, overcoming production difficulties set before you during this time of pandemic, to ensure that ‘Prima Donnas’ consistently embodies the Kapuso’s mission and commitment of providing only the best entertainment programs for the Filipino views worldwide and across media platform.
“In behalf of GMA Network, Inc., please accept my heartfelt congratulations to all of you for a job well done to our company. You are truly our best assets.
“Mabuhay kayo, mga Kapuso!”
Sa finale ng DM last Friday, nawindang ang viewers nang dumilat si Kendra (Aiko Melendez). Kaya lumalakas ang panawagan na magkakaroon ito ng extension dahil buhay pa si “Kendra!”
Congratulations, Team Prima Donnas!
