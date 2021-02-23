Sara’s stand on 2022 polls stays

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte stressed Monday that she has not changed her mind on her decision not to join the 2022 presidential race.
“Naghatag na man ko sa akong comment about it and wala man s’ya naga-change. Tingali siguro ang mga tao, because wala koy ginahatag na rason kung nganong dili ko gusto modagan pagkapangulo, sa ilahang tan-aw siguro there is this chance nga tingali magbag-o akoang huna-huna or wala ko nagsulti og tinood (I already gave my comment about it. It has not changed. Maybe, because I am not giving any reason why I do not want to run as President, people are thinking I might change my mind or that I am not telling the truth),” she said over a radio interview during the Special Hour program over Davao City Disaster Radio Monday.
She thanked her supporters for their trust and confidence on her.
“So, ang akoa na lang ginasulti pirmi is nagapasalamat ko sa ilahang trust and confidence sa akoa and nagapasalamat ko sa ilahang suporta sa akoa but I already answered that (What I always tell them is that I am grateful for their trust and confidence in me and I thank them for supporting me but I have already answered that),” she added.
She said there is no chance that she will change her mind and go for the highest position in the land.
“Is there a chance na magbago ako huna-huna? Sa pagkakaron, no, there is no chance mabag-o akoang huna-huna (Is there a chance for me to change my mind? At this time, no, there is no chance that I’ll change my mind),” Duterte added.
“Unsa ang mga rason? I do not want to enumerate the reasons, kay dili lang man siya isa, daghan siya, because motaas na ang istorya and basin makaoffend or naay mga mahurt nga mga tao (What are the reasons? I do not want to enumerate the reasons, because it is not just one reason, there are a lot of reasons, because I do not want to complicate the issue and it might offend or hurt some people),” she said.
Duterte reminded her supporters that putting up tarpaulins and billboard is being regulated by the government. (Zea Capistarano)
