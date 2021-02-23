Pacquiao, Escudero lead list of possible 2022 senatorial bets

Senator Manny Pacquiao and Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero could easily grab the first and second slots in the senatorial race if the May 2022 elections were held today.
That was based on the OCTA Research Team’s survey results released on Tuesday.
In the independent and non-commissioned Tugon ng Masa survey conducted from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1, 2021 respondents were asked to choose 12 names from a list of potential senatorial candidates.
Pacquiao got a massive 57 percent nod to place first and second in the survey. The respondents were also given an option to give a name that was not on the list possible candidates.
Pacquiao was followed by Escudero whose 53 percent votes might put him from first to fourth, while the probable run of Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (50 percent) might place him from second to fifth.
Other probable senatorial candidates within the statistical chance of winning the May 2022 senatorial elections were broadcaster Erwin Tulfo (47 percent, second-eighth); Antique Rep. Loren Legarda (46 percent, third-ninth), Manila City Mayor Francisco Domagoso (44 percent, fourth-ninth), Senator Panfilo Lacson (43 percent, fourth-10th), former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (42 percent, fourth-10th), Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri (40 percent, fifth-10th), former Senator Jinggoy Estrada (37 percent, seventh-13th), former Senator JV Ejercito (34 percent, 10th-17th), Senator Sherwin Gatchalian (33 percent, 10th-20th), former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista (32 percent, 10th-20th), former Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino (31 percent, 11th-21st), Senator Richard Gordon (30 percent, 11th-22nd), Senator Francis Pangilinan (30 percent, 11th-22nd), Batangas Rep. Vilma Santos-Recto (28 percent, 11th-22nd), former Senator Mar Roxas (27 percent, 12th-24th), Senator Risa Hontiveros (27 percent, 12th-24th), and Leyte Rep. Lucy Torres Gomez (27 percent, 12th-24th). (Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz)
comments
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer2 Widget Zone
Widgetized Section
Go to Admin » appearance » Widgets » and move a widget into Footer1 Widget Zone