Metro mayors backs Duterte’s ‘no vaccine, no MGCQ’ policy

The Metro Manila Council (MMC) is supporting President Duterte’s decision not to place the entire country under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) until such time that the government rolls out its mass vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
This was bared by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos in a short statement Tuesday morning.
“As what we have always emphasized, the Metro Manila mayors would always defer to the wisdom and judgment of the President. We are one with him, and would exert all efforts and rally behind him in combating this COVID-19 pandemic,” Abalos said.
The MMC is composed of the 17 mayors in Metro Manila or the National Capital Region. It is the policy-making body of the MMDA.
Last week, Abalos, himself a former Mandaluyong City mayor, said that most of the MMC members have voted in favor of lowering lockdown protocols in the metropolis from the current general community quarantine (GCQ) to the less stringent MGCQ.
The Philippines is still waiting for its supply of the COVID vaccine, which is manufactured by foreign pharmaceutical firms. (Ellson A. Quismorio)
