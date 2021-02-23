All systems go for PSL beach volleyball bubble – Juico

POPOY JUICO

By JEREMIAH SEVILLA

Philippine Superliga (PSL) chairman Philip Ella Juico assured that the 2021 Gatorade-PSL Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup bubble will push through as planned on Feb. 26 to 28 at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

“Everything is in order. There are certain things to be ironed out but the event is pushing through,” said Juico during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on February 23.

“The teams are ready, they’re getting ready to be there no later than February 24,” added Juico, also the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa) president.

The tournament, which will get going under the sports bubble guidelines approved by the IATF through a resolution last year, is the first of its kind in the local volleyball industry, not to mention in the amateur sports scene.

“Let me emphasize that this is a historic event for volleyball (and) for non-professional sports. As a matter of fact, this is the first event that has been given a permit by the authorities,” said Juico.

Eight teams will compete in this tourney that was postponed from November 2020 to this year due to the Typhoon Ulysses.

Sta. Lucia Realtors and Abanse Negrense will be fielding in two teams each while F2 Logistics, Toby’s Sports, United Auctioneers, Inc. (in place of Foton-Chery Tiggo) and guest Kennedy Solar Energy-PetroGazz will have one team apiece.

In accordance with the latest rules for sports bubbles in the country, a delegation of around 60 to 70 people including the players, PSL staff and members of the media will participate in the event that is set at the SBMA beach volleyball court which was used during the 2019 SEA Games.

Fans can watch the action through the YouTube and Instagram live streams that will be put up by the PSL. Free TV coverage will not be available due to the financial constraints caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Juico.

