Thousands stranded in ports

BY RICHA NORIEGA
At least 4,565 people were stranded in different ports of the country due to tropical depression “Auring, ” the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reported on Monday.
Those stranded were passengers, drivers and truck drivers and helpers.
As of 4 a.m., the Coast Guard said there were 78 vessels, nine motorbancas, and 1,878 rolling cargoes stranded in Northern Mindanao, North Eastern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Bicol, and Southern Tagalog regions.
It added that at least 142 vessels and 96 motorbancas were taking shelter as a precautionary measure against the possible threat of the tropical cyclone.
The PCG said its command center is on 24-hour monitoring to strictly implement the movement of vessels during heavy weather.
“Coast Guard deployable response groups (DRGs) deployed in the affected areas are all-set for possible evacuation and/or rescue operations in coordination with concerned local government units,” the PCG said.
The PCG has issued advisories on Friday to fishermen, ship crew, and other maritime stakeholders in the affected areas to remind them of the “no sail policy” during the inclement weather.
Tropical depression “Auring” has started to move north-northwest and was already headed towards Eastern Samar on Monday morning.
Based on the forecast track and probability cone of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), the tropical depression may initially make landfall over Eastern Samar in the next six to 12 hours as a tropical depression or low pressure area. (Richa Noriega)
